Entertainment News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Bill Burr calls out 'idiots on the Internet' amid California wildfires

By Jessica Inman
Bill Burr shared his feelings about "idiots on the Internet" complaining about how the California wildfires have been managed. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Bill Burr shared his feelings about "idiots on the Internet" complaining about how the California wildfires have been managed. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comedian Bill Burr is calling out the Internet "idiots" complaining about the way the Los Angeles-area wildfires have been managed.

"I think everybody did a great job, unlike the Internet," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. "Oh my god, all of these fire experts. 'Why don't you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?' I don't know... 'cause it was 100 knot winds? You want to do that?"

"'This was definitely mismanaged.' Mismanaged, like some [expletive] idiot on the Internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear," he added.

Burr confirmed his family evacuated their own home due to the fires, but said they "got lucky" their house avoided the blaze.

The comedian previously told Variety he hates how the wildfires have become politicized online.

"What kills me is a lot of it is just bots," he said. "I think it's treasonous behavior to politicize everything, keeping regular working people at each other's throats. That is only good for one group of people, and it's not working people."

As of Wednesday, an evacuation order was in effect for about 88,000 California residents due to the fires.

Burr stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new Hulu special, Drop Dead Years, which drops March 14.

The actor and comedian is also set to appear on Broadway for the first time in Glengarry Glenn Ross, which opens March 10. Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk also star.

Wildfires ravage Los Angeles County

One of the many homes destroyed by five southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County on January 8, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

