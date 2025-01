Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Faye Dunaway, Yandel

1 of 2 | Faye Dunaway attends the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15. The actor turns 84 on January 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Roman general Mark Antony in 83 B.C.

-- American turncoat Gen. Benedict Arnold in 1741

-- Artist Berthe Morisot in 1841

-- Philosopher/medical missionary/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Albert Schweitzer in 1875

-- Writer John Dos Passos in 1896

-- Photographer/designer Sir Cecil Beaton in 1904

-- News commentator Andy Rooney in 1919

-- Drag racing driver Don "Big Daddy" Garlits in 1932 (age 93)

-- Musician Jack Jones in 1938

-- Civil rights activist Julian Bond in 1940

-- Actor Faye Dunaway in 1941 (age 84)

-- Astronaut Shannon Lucid in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Holland Taylor in 1943 (age 82)

-- Evangelist/actor/musician Marjoe Gortner in 1944 (age 81)

-- Journalist Nina Totenberg in 1944 (age 81)

-- Musician T. Bone Burnett (Alpha Band) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Carl Weathers in 1948

-- Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan in 1949 (age 76)

-- Columnist Maureen Dowd in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Geoff Tate (Queensrÿche) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh in 1963 (age 62)

-- TV news anchor Shepard Smith in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Slick Rick (Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew) in 1965 (age 60)

-- TV producer/actor Dan Schneider in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Emily Watson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society/Pantera/Ozzy Osbourne) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician/actor LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Jason Bateman in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters/Nirvana) in 1969 (age 57)

-- Actor Kevin Durand in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Yandel in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Zach Gilford in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Emma Greenwell in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Grant Gustin in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician Kai (EXO) in 1994 (age 31)