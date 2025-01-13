Trending
Jan. 13, 2025 / 9:01 AM

Priscilla Presley honors daughter Lisa Marie, says she's 'deeply' missed

By UPI Staff
Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on the second anniversary of her death. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on the second anniversary of her death. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Priscilla Presley is honoring her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on the second anniversary of her death.

Presley, 79, paid tribute to Lisa Marie, her daughter with late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, in an Instagram post Sunday.

"I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts," she wrote, signing the post "Mom."

Lisa Marie, a singer-songwriter, died at age 54 in January 2023. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later said the star died due to a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue from a previous surgery.

Lisa Marie was buried alongside Elvis Presley and her only son, Benjamin Keough, at the family's Graceland estate. She is survived by Priscilla Presley and three children, including actress Riley Keough.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley's marriage was explored in the film Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. The movie opened in October 2023.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: a look back

Lisa Marie Presley speaks at the handprint ceremony immortalizing Elvis Presley family members in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in June 2022. Behind her from left to right are her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughters Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

