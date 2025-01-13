Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
|Advertisement
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States, in 1808
-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930
-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931
-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935
-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943
-- Musician Trevor Rabin (Yes) in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 64)
-- Musician Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 59)
-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 55)
-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Ross McCall in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 46)
-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Ruth Wilson in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 30)
-- Maori Queen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō in 1997 (age 28)
-- NHL player Connor McDavid in 1997 (age 28)