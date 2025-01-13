Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson

By UPI Staff
Natalia Dyer arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 30 on January 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Natalia Dyer arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 30 on January 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States, in 1808

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943

-- Musician Trevor Rabin (Yes) in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 63)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 59)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 55)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Ross McCall in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 46)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Ruth Wilson in 1982 (age 43)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 30)

-- Maori Queen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō in 1997 (age 28)

-- NHL player Connor McDavid in 1997 (age 28)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Producers Guild of America Awards nominations postponed
TV // 4 hours ago
Producers Guild of America Awards nominations postponed
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced Sunday that it is postponing its awards nominations revelation for a second time due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Den of Thieves 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
TV // 17 hours ago
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Lofland says quitting college and going to work as a roughneck for the oil and gas company where his father is a well-respected fixer seems like the right move for his character Cooper Norris in "Landman" Season 1.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Actors Issa Rae and Cynthia Addai-Robinson turn 40, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 12.
Legendary soul singer Sam Moore dead at 89
Music // 1 day ago
Legendary soul singer Sam Moore dead at 89
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Beloved R&B singer Sam Moore has died at the age of 89.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Grammy-winner SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Aja Naomi King, Yolanda Hadid
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Aja Naomi King, Yolanda Hadid
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Aja Naomi King turns 40 and model Yolanda Hadid turns 61, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 11.
Late producers Lynda Obst, Paula Weinstein to be honored at PGA Awards
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Late producers Lynda Obst, Paula Weinstein to be honored at PGA Awards
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Late producers Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein, known for "Hot in Cleveland" and "Grace and Frankie," respectively, will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards.
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
TV // 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its first two hosts of 2025: Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 and Timothée Chalamet as host and musical guest Jan. 25.
'Puppy Bowl XXI' to spotlight 142 adoptable dogs
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
'Puppy Bowl XXI' to spotlight 142 adoptable dogs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl" will return for its 21st year with more than 140 adoptable dogs. The event airs Feb. 9, the same day as Super Bowl LIX.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Famous birthdays for Jan. 12: Issa Rae, Cynthia Addai-Robinson
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement