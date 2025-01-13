Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson

1 of 2 | Natalia Dyer arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 30 on January 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States, in 1808

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943

-- Musician Trevor Rabin (Yes) in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 63)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 59)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 55)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Ross McCall in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 46)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Ruth Wilson in 1982 (age 43)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 30)

-- Maori Queen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō in 1997 (age 28)

-- NHL player Connor McDavid in 1997 (age 28)