Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Aja Naomi King, Yolanda Hadid

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Artist Parmigianino in 1503

-- U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in 1757

-- John MacDonald, first prime minister of Canada, in 1815

-- Department store founder Harry Gordon Selfridge Sr. in 1858

-- Women's rights activist Alice Paul in 1885

-- Writer Alan Paton in 1903

-- Automobile designer Carroll Shelby in 1923

-- Actor Rod Taylor in 1930

-- Musician Clarence Clemons (E Street Band/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942

-- Musician Naomi Judd in 1946

-- Actor Phyllis Logan in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Vicki Peterson (Bangles) in 1958 (age 67)

-- Writer Jasper Fforde in 1961 (age 64)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Tracy Caulkins in 1963 (age 62)

-- Model/TV personality Yolanda Hadid in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor/TV personality Kyle Richards in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician/actor Mary J. Blige in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Tom Rowlands (Chemical Brothers) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Amanda Peet in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Aja Naomi King in 1985 (age 40)

-- Musican Cody Simpson in 1997 (age 28)