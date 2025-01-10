Trending
Jan. 10, 2025 / 3:09 PM

'Puppy Bowl XXI' to spotlight 142 adoptable dogs

By Jessica Inman
Cece is among the starting lineup for "Puppy Bowl XXI." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
1 of 3 | Cece is among the starting lineup for "Puppy Bowl XXI." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Puppy Bowl will return in 2025 with more than 140 adoptable dogs.

The 21st annual event airs Feb. 9, on Super Bowl Sunday, at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, max and discovery+.

Some 80 animal shelters put forth the 142 dogs that star in the three-hour Puppy Bowl XXI.

Dan Schachner returns for the 14th time to referee the game, which includes Team Fluff and Team Ruff competing on a miniature football field. Commentary will be provided by Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks.

Team Fluff includes Julep, a St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, a Pekingese.

Team Ruff stars Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German Shepherd.

In a 1 p.m. kickoff, various dogs will participate in drills for a chance to be drafted into Fluff or Ruff.

The festivities will include "Pup Close and Personal" stories -- heartfelt segments featuring Derrick Nandi of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers.

James Gunn, whose dog inspired Krypto in his upcoming Superman movie, will also share a preview during the games.

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game airs on Fox.

