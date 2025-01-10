Late producers Lynda Obst, Paula Weinstein to be honored at PGA Awards

1 of 3 | Late producer Paula Weinstein will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Late producers Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein will be honored at this year's Producers Guild of America Awards. The organization said in a press release Friday that Obst and Weinstein will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards on Feb. 8. Advertisement

Nominations for the PGA Awards were originally to be announced Friday, but were postponed to Sunday as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to overwhelm the region.

The Trailblazer Award is meant to acknowledge Obst and Weinstein for advancing women in their field.

Weinstein, who died at age 78 in March, produced films such as Analyze This and The Perfect Storm, and television shows like Grace and Frankie. She was just 33 years old when she was made vice president at 20th Century Fox in 1979, and went on to hold positions at United Artists and Tribeca Enterprises. She also oversaw the Tribeca Film Festival.

Obst was 74 when she died in October. She produced iconic films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Contact and Interstellar, as well as Good Girls Revolt, Hot in Cleveland and other TV series.

PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line praised both women in a statement Friday.

"Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein have made a lasting impact on the industry with their trailblazing work and steadfast commitment to amplifying women's voices," the pair said. "Lynda and Paula embody the spirit of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations of producers."

