Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 4:17 PM

Late producers Lynda Obst, Paula Weinstein to be honored at PGA Awards

By Jessica Inman
Late producer Paula Weinstein will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Late producer Paula Weinstein will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Late producers Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein will be honored at this year's Producers Guild of America Awards.

The organization said in a press release Friday that Obst and Weinstein will be recognized with a posthumous Trailblazer Award at the PGA Awards on Feb. 8.

Advertisement

Nominations for the PGA Awards were originally to be announced Friday, but were postponed to Sunday as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to overwhelm the region.

The Trailblazer Award is meant to acknowledge Obst and Weinstein for advancing women in their field.

Weinstein, who died at age 78 in March, produced films such as Analyze This and The Perfect Storm, and television shows like Grace and Frankie. She was just 33 years old when she was made vice president at 20th Century Fox in 1979, and went on to hold positions at United Artists and Tribeca Enterprises. She also oversaw the Tribeca Film Festival.

Obst was 74 when she died in October. She produced iconic films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Contact and Interstellar, as well as Good Girls Revolt, Hot in Cleveland and other TV series.

PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line praised both women in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein have made a lasting impact on the industry with their trailblazing work and steadfast commitment to amplifying women's voices," the pair said. "Lynda and Paula embody the spirit of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations of producers."

Notable deaths of 2024

Jimmy Carter
Former President of the United States Jimmy Carter, smiles at the preview for Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an exhibition about scientific and social innovations in New York City on January 12, 2015. Carter, the 39th president who was also a Noble Peace Prize recipient, died at the age of 100 on December 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
TV // 2 hours ago
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its first two hosts of 2025: Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 and Timothée Chalamet as host and musical guest Jan. 25.
'Puppy Bowl XXI' to spotlight 142 adoptable dogs
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Puppy Bowl XXI' to spotlight 142 adoptable dogs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl" will return for its 21st year with more than 140 adoptable dogs. The event airs Feb. 9, the same day as Super Bowl LIX.
Glenn Close names best on-screen kiss, says she loved 'everyone' in 'Knives Out 3'
TV // 4 hours ago
Glenn Close names best on-screen kiss, says she loved 'everyone' in 'Knives Out 3'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Glenn Close dished about her favorite movie kiss and the cast of "Knives Out 3" when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan discussed "Thunderbolts" and likened his Marvel character Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, to "a brother" during an interview with Seth Meyers on "Late Night."
Hoda Kotb celebrates last day at 'Today': 'I feel loved and held'
TV // 6 hours ago
Hoda Kotb celebrates last day at 'Today': 'I feel loved and held'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb was honored by Oprah Winfrey, Simone Biles, Jamie Lee Curtis and her "Today" colleagues during her last show Friday.
Jedidiah Duggar announces the birth of his twins
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Jedidiah Duggar announces the birth of his twins
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Television personality Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and his wife, Katey, announced the birth of their twin daughters, Elsie and Emma.
Ronda Rousey gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Ronda Rousey gives birth to second child
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey gave birth to her second daughter, Liko'ula, celebrating her newborn with a social media post Thursday.
'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann joins 'Ahsoka' Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann joins 'Ahsoka' Season 2
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann has joined "Ahsoka" Season 2.
Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere
TV // 9 hours ago
Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Season 1 of the psychological dramedy, "Severance," is now available to stream for free on Roku ahead of its Season 2 premiere next week on Apple TV+
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
TV // 12 hours ago
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
NEW YORK, Jan. 07 (UPI) -- David Schwimmer told UPI he was drawn to "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" because it gave him the rare opportunity to work in the horror genre.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Jedidiah Duggar announces the birth of his twins
Jedidiah Duggar announces the birth of his twins
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Rod Stewart, Michael Schenker
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Rod Stewart, Michael Schenker
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement