Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Television personality Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar is now a father of four.

Duggar, 26, and his wife, Katelyn "Katey" Duggar, announced the birth of their twins in a social media post Thursday.

"Introducing Elsie Kate and Emma Kate!" Katey Duggar wrote alongside photographs of the newborn girls side-by-side in a bassinet.

"Elsie was born on January 8, 2025, at 2:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounce," she added. "Both girls are healthy and beautiful!"

The photo carousel also included a photo of Katey Duggar holding Elsie and Emma, while the couple's one-year-old daughter, Nora, sits adjacent to her mom, and their two-year-old, Truett, sits on Jedidiah Duggar's lap. Behind the family are pink and white balloons and garland.

"Truett and Nora are so excited to help us welcome them," the couple told People. "Watching their excitement and love for their little sisters has been such a sweet blessing for us as parents."

Duggar is one of 19 children who is well-known for his family's appearance on 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On.