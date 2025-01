Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Rod Stewart, Michael Schenker

1 of 2 | Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Fla., on February 13, 2023. The musician turns 80 on January 10. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 86)

-- Musician Jim Croce in 1943

-- Musician Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 81)

-- Musician Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) in 1948 (age 77)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Michael Schenker (Scorpions) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 69)

-- Screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Evan Handler in 1961 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Musician Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor/musician Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Chris Smith (Kris Kross) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Sarah Shahi in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Rauw Alejandro in 1993 (age 32)

File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

-- Actor/musician Reneé Rapp in 2000 (age 25)