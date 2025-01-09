Trending
Jan. 9, 2025 / 9:40 AM

Prince William calls Kate Middleton 'the most incredible wife and mother' on her birthday

By Jessica Inman
Kate Middleton celebrated her 43rd birthday Thursday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Kate Middleton celebrated her 43rd birthday Thursday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Prince William is honoring "incredible wife and mother" Kate Middleton on her birthday.

Middleton, formally known as Catherine, princess of Wales, turned 43 on Thursday, and her husband took to social media to celebrate her.

"The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable," he wrote, in an apparent reference to her recent battle with cancer.

Although she did not share specific details about her illness, Middleton announced she finished chemotherapy in September.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she said at the time. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

In his birthday post, William shared a black-and-white photo of Middleton, seen wearing denim, with a blazer and scarf over a white blouse.

Middleton tucks her hands into her pockets and smiles as she looks away from the camera.

"George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you," William wrote, referring to the couple's three children. "Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you."

Kate Middleton turns 43: a look back

Prince William (L) and Kate Middleton leave Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. Middleton's dress was designed by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

