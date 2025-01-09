Trending
Jan. 9, 2025 / 2:26 PM

'League of Legends' showcases Mel in S1, Act 1 gameplay trailer

By Jessica Inman

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Riot Games is teasing League of Legends 2025 Season 1, Act 1, and the video game's upcoming champion Mel Medarda.

Mel, the daughter of the Noxian warlord Ambessa and a member of the Council of Clans, will join the video game following the Season 1, Act 2 update Jan. 23. Both Mel and Ambessa featured heavily in Arcane, Netflix's animated series set in the League of Legends universe.

In a gameplay trailer released Thursday, viewers see Mel outrunning falling boulders, and using her in-game abilities to take on different opponents. One such ability allows Mel to reflect enemy attacks back at the caster.

"Mel will be arriving in game next patch with a new Noxian appearance," Head of League studio Andrei van Roon previously said. "We wanted to reflect her embracing her Noxian roots and heritage at this phase of her life."

Riot gave a rundown of Mel's abilities in a champion spotlight video released Thursday.

Season 1, Act 1 will bring other Noxus-themed changes to Summoner's Rift, including the new Epic monster Atakhan, which spawns at 20 minutes.

"Coming with it we have a good amount of big changes like a fresh coat of paint for the map, a new Epic monster named Atakhan and a new system called Feats of Strength," an official synopsis says.

League of Legends executive producer Paul Bellezza offered an update on the changes Wednesday.

"As we talked about last November, we'll have three uniquely themed seasons each year that will immerse you in moments and journeys throughout Runeterra and our alternate universes," he said. "And for our first season, we're heading to my personal favorite region of Runeterra: Welcome to Noxus."

League of Legends 2025 Season 1, Act 1 launched Thursday.

