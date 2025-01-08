Iman wishes David Bowie a 'happy heavenly birthday'

1 of 5 | Iman honored her husband, late music star David Bowie, on what would have been his 78th birthday. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Iman is honoring her husband, late music star David Bowie, on his birthday. The model, 69, wished Bowie a "happy heavenly birthday" Wednesday to mark what would have been his 78th year. Advertisement

"You weren't just a star to me," Iman said on Facebook. "You were my whole damn sky."

Bowie died in January 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

"I will never remarry," Iman said in an interview almost three years later. "I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, no, he is always going to be my husband."

Iman shared a photo of Bowie alongside her birthday tribute Wednesday. The image shows Bowie wearing a paisley shirt, pinstripe suit and tie. The singer-songwriter is crouched on a bed while holding an electric guitar and beaming.

The caption includes the hashtag "bowieforever."

Iman and Bowie shared a daughter, Alexandria. Bowie also had a son, Duncan, with Angie Bowie.

Fans craft makeshift memorials for David Bowie

Flowers are piled around a portrait in tribute to British singer David Bowie at his place of birth in Brixton in London on January 12, 2016. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo