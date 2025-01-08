Trending
Jan. 8, 2025 / 10:28 AM

SAG Awards nominations delayed due to wildfire concerns

By Jessica Inman
Kristen Bell will host the SAG Awards on Feb. 23. The nominations announcement for the show has been delayed due to ongoing wildfire concerns in the Los Angeles area. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kristen Bell will host the SAG Awards on Feb. 23. The nominations announcement for the show has been delayed due to ongoing wildfire concerns in the Los Angeles area. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement has been delayed due to ongoing wildfire concerns in the Los Angeles area.

"In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles," organizers said early Wednesday morning.

The announcement arrived as Southern California's Palisades fire swallowed some 1,261 acres Tuesday evening, with a windstorm raging at 80 mph, sending California into a state of emergency.

Los Angeles is approximately 20 miles to the east of Pacific Palisades.

Instead of the planned event, nominations will be posted to the SAG Awards website on Thursday, officials said in a social media post.

"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23," the post continues.

The SAG Awards celebrate excellence among film and television actors. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) votes on the ceremony's 13 winners.

Oppenheimer and The Bear performed well last year.

Kristen Bell, who recently starred in Nobody Wants This, is set to host the upcoming ceremony, which premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

Stars attend the 2024 SAG Awards in LA

Emma Stone attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

