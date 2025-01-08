Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sarah Polley, Noah Cyrus

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862
-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908
-- Actor Larry Storch in 1923
-- TV commentator Charles Osgood in 1933
-- Musician Elvis Presley in 1935
-- Musician Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 88)
-- TV personality Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 87)
-- Comedian/actor Graham Chapman in 1941
-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942
-- Physicist Stephen Hawking 1942
-- Writer Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 81)
-- Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician Robby Krieger (Doors) in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician David Bowie in 1947
-- Musician Terry Sylvester (Hollies) in 1947 (age 78)
-- Actor Harriet Sansom Harris in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Ron Cephas Jones in 1957
-- Musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Michelle Forbes in 1965 (age 60)
-- Musician R. Kelly in 1967 (age 58)
-- Musician Jenny Lewis (Rilo Kiley) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Amber Benson in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979
-- Actor/filmmaker Sarah Polley in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) in 1983 (age 42)
-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 29)
-- Musician Damiano David (Måneskin) in 1999 (age 26)
-- Musician Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 25)