Jan. 8, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sarah Polley, Noah Cyrus

By UPI Staff
Sarah Polley, winner of the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Women Talking," appears backstage with her Oscar during the 95th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The filmmaker turns 46 on January 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Sarah Polley, winner of the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Women Talking," appears backstage with her Oscar during the 95th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The filmmaker turns 46 on January 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Actor Larry Storch in 1923

-- TV commentator Charles Osgood in 1933

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Elvis Presley in 1935

-- Musician Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 88)

-- TV personality Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 87)

-- Comedian/actor Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942

-- Physicist Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Writer Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 81)

-- Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Robby Krieger (Doors) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician David Bowie in 1947

-- Musician Terry Sylvester (Hollies) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Harriet Sansom Harris in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Ron Cephas Jones in 1957

-- Musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Michelle Forbes in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician R. Kelly in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Jenny Lewis (Rilo Kiley) in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Amber Benson in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor/filmmaker Sarah Polley in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) in 1983 (age 42)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Damiano David (Måneskin) in 1999 (age 26)

-- Musician Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 25)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Remar, Zayas, Alcott to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 11 hours ago
Remar, Zayas, Alcott to return for 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Paramount+ with Showtime announced James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott will reprise their roles in "Dexter: Resurrection."
Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Peter Yarrow died Tuesday. The Peter, Paul and Mary singer/songwriter was 86.
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sony announced film adaptations of popular video games "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Helldivers 2" at CES.
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival added the documentaries "The Alabama Solution" and "The Stringer" to the 2025 festival, running Jan. 23 - Feb. 2.
'Piano Lesson,' 'Fight Night' lead NAACP Image Award nominations for film, TV
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Piano Lesson,' 'Fight Night' lead NAACP Image Award nominations for film, TV
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix film "The Piano Lesson" led the field with 14 NAACP Image Award nominations on Tuesday.
'SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night' trailer revisits 'terrifying' auditions, 'More Cowbell'
TV // 17 hours ago
'SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night' trailer revisits 'terrifying' auditions, 'More Cowbell'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock released on Tuesday the first trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night."
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
TV // 17 hours ago
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock is working on a movie sequel to the popular supernatural series "Grimm."
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Movies // 18 hours ago
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Jan. 7 (UPI) --stars Five young actors were nominated Tuesday for the 2025 BAFTA Rising Star Award.
'Last of Us' Season 2 to premiere on HBO, Max in April
TV // 19 hours ago
'Last of Us' Season 2 to premiere on HBO, Max in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," is set to premiere on HBO and Max in April.
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's family release statement about filmmaker's death
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's family release statement about filmmaker's death
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's family have released a joint statement about the filmmaker's recent death.
Advertisement