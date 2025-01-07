'Piano Lesson,' 'Fight Night' lead NAACP Image Award nominations for film, TV

1 of 5 | John David Washington's "The Piano Lesson" was nominated for a leading 14 NAACP Image Awards on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix film The Piano Lesson led the field with 14 NAACP Image Award nominations on Tuesday. The drama, based on the August Wilson play of the same name, stars John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler as siblings who clash over an heirloom piano that reflects their family's history and past enslavement. Advertisement

Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist was the most-nominated TV series, nabbing nine nods, while rapper GloRilla was the most-nominated music artist with six nominations.

Keke Palmer earned four nominations for her work on various projects, including hosting the game show Password and the podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and voice acting in the animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Hip-hop stars Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Usher are also each up for four awards.

The 56th Annual #NAACPAImageAwards are coming your way on February 22nd at 8pm EST! Get ready to celebrate the best in Black excellence across film, television, music, and more. For the full list of nominees creating an impact in our world, head to https://t.co/G5HCwBLDvR pic.twitter.com/qkDg5Lp77b— BET (@BET) January 7, 2025

Palmer, Lamar, Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe are competing for the top individual prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Winners will be announced at a Feb. 22 ceremony, airing on BET and CBS.

"The NAACP Image Awards stand as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and impact of Black creatives, innovators, and changemakers," Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, said in a statement Tuesday.

"BET is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP to celebrate Black excellence in all forms. Together, we shine a light on the stories, voices, and artistry that shape culture and drive progress."

