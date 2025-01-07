Trending
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's family release statement about filmmaker's death

By Karen Butler
Aubrey Plaza is mourning the death of her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's family have released a joint statement about the filmmaker's recent death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support," Baena's loved ones said in the statement Monday. "Please respect our privacy during this time."

People.com cited the Los Angeles Medical Examiner as saying the manner of Baena's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

An assistant reportedly found Baena, 47, unresponsive at a Los Angeles area home last Friday and called for help, but first responders were unable to revive him.

He and Plaza, 40, had been a couple for 13 years and married in 2021.

Plaza -- Best known for her work in Parks and Recreation, White Lotus and Agatha All Along -- had been scheduled to serve as a Golden Globe presenter on Sunday night, but she canceled her appearance in light of the circumstances.

Baena worked with famous directors like Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell before making his own films Life After Beth, Joshy, Spin Me Round, The Little Hours and Horse Girl.

