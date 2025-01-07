Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Jeremy Renner, Sofia Wylie

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
|Advertisement
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844
-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873
-- Writer Zora Neale Hurston in 1891
-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911
-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 69)
-- TV personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 68)
-- Musician Kathy Valentine (Go-Go's) in 1959 (age 66)
-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967
-- Actor Doug E. Doug in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Kevin Rahm in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977
-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Liam Aiken in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 25)
-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 21)