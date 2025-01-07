Trending
Jan. 7, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Jeremy Renner, Sofia Wylie

By UPI Staff
Jeremy Renner cruises down Hollywood Boulevard during the 92nd annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on December 1. The actor turns 54 on January 7. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 2 | Jeremy Renner cruises down Hollywood Boulevard during the 92nd annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on December 1. The actor turns 54 on January 7. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Writer Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 69)

-- TV personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Kathy Valentine (Go-Go's) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Doug E. Doug in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Kevin Rahm in 1971 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Liam Aiken in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 25)

-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 21)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

