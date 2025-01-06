Advertisement
Jan. 6, 2025 / 7:54 AM

Drag icon The Vivienne dies at 32

By Karen Butler

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- James Lee Williams, the Drag Race icon known as The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32, according to publicist/manager Simon Jones.

The cause and circumstances of Williams' death have not yet been disclosed.

"These are words I never ever wanted to write," Jones wrote in an Instagram statement titled, "Goodbye my beautiful friend," on Sunday.

Williams was named UK Drag Ambassador for RuPaul's Drag Race in 2015 and later competed in and won RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 in 2019.

The beloved Welsh entertainer also appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 in 2022 and became was the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023.

The Vivienne made their West End debut in 2024, playing the Wicked Witch of the West in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of The Wizard of Oz.

"We are currently processing the deeply sad news of the passing of James Lee Williams, known to many as The Vivienne," Fiona Campbell, controller for the youth audience at the BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, said in a statement.

"We are fiercely proud of The Vivienne's achievements, including winning the first season ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK," Campbell said. "Right now, our thoughts are with their family and friends, the Drag Race sisterhood and their many fans."

Williams' friends and collaborators paid tribute to them on social media.

"Heartbreaking. I don't know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne. We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag," Michelle Visage wrote on Instagram.

"I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I'm the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times," Visage said. "I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high."

Cheryl Hole wrote on X: "All I can say right now is THANK YOU to you. Thank you for being the most incredible friend, mentor and sister & most importantly keeping me in check. thank you for the incredible moments, milestones and memories. Every moment spent with you was truly electric and magical."

Baga Chipz added on Instagram: "My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother. You would have laughed your bollocks off tonight Viv.. I was in the bloody bingo!"

