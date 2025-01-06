Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 2:27 PM

'Marvel Rivals' showcases Fantastic Four in Season 1 trailer

By UPI Staff

Jan. 6 (UPI) --

Marvel Rivals is teasing its first official season.

The popular 6v6 hero shooter video game released a trailer Monday for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

The cinematic showcases the Fantastic Four -- Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing -- who will join the game as playable characters.

Season 1 will officially launch Friday at 4 a.m. EST, and will see the Fantastic Four take on Dracula.

"Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon's orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures," an official synopsis reads.

"With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science."

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game that debuted Dec. 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game launched with a roster of 33 Marvel Comics characters with different abilities.

