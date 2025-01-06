Advertisement
Jan. 6, 2025 / 8:11 AM

Demi Moore's daughters celebrate her Golden Globes win for 'The Substance'

By Karen Butler
Demi Moore, winner of the Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Award for "The Substance," appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Demi Moore, winner of the Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Award for "The Substance," appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- No one was happier about Demi Moore's Golden Globes win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for The Substance Sunday than her adult daughters -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.

The sisters shared a video of them gathered around a TV and screaming in joy when Moore is declared the winner in her category.

"SHE DID IT," Scout captioned the video, adding a string of crying face emojis.

Rumer wrote "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved."

Moore, 62, is best known for her film work in the 1980s and '90s, especially blockbusters like St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night and Ghost.

She is enjoying a career resurgence with a supporting role on the hit TV shows, Landman and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, as well as the well-deserved acclaim for the films, The Substance.

"I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore said at the Globes Sunday night.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a 'popcorn actress,'" she said. "At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged."

Stars arrive at the 82nd annual Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony for excellence in film and American television productions of 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif on January 5, 2025. Glaser is hosting the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

