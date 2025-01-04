Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2025 / 9:48 AM

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, actress Aubrey Plaza's husband, dead at 47

By Karen Butler
Aubrey Plaza's filmmaker husband Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aubrey Plaza's filmmaker husband Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Jeff Baena, actress Aubrey Plaza's husband, has died at the age of 47, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ said an assistant discovered Baena non-responsive at a Los Angeles area home Friday morning and called for help.

The website said first responders declared him dead at the scene and suicide is suspected.

Deadline, which also confirmed Baena's death, said the circumstances are unclear and his devastated family is asking for privacy.

People.com confirmed Baena's death, as well, but offered no further details.

Baena worked with famous directors like Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell before making his own films Life After Beth, Joshy, Spin Me Round, The Little Hours and Horse Girl.

Plaza, who has been with Baena since 2011, is best known for her performances in Parks and Recreation, Agatha All Along and White Lotus.

The 40-year-old actress has not publicly spoken about Baena's death.

