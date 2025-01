Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Michael Stipe, Dafne Keen

Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Bill Berry of R.E.M. arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13. Stipe turns 65 on January 4. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Mathematician/scientist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- Writer Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- Educator Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, the entertainer known as Gen. Tom Thumb, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927

-- Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 88)

-- Writer/former first daughter Maureen Reagan in 1941

-- Historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Bernard Sumner (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Michael Stipe (R.E.M.) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Till Lindemann (Rammstein) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Dot Jones in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Cait O'Riordan (Pogues) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Damon Gupton in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor D'Arcy Carden in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor/comedian Charlyne Yi in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 22)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 20)

