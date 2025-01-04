Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Michael Stipe, Dafne Keen

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Mathematician/scientist Isaac Newton in 1643
-- Writer Jacob Grimm in 1785
-- Educator Louis Braille in 1809
-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, the entertainer known as Gen. Tom Thumb, in 1838
-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927
-- Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930
-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Patterson in 1935
-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 88)
-- Writer/former first daughter Maureen Reagan in 1941
-- Historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 82)
-- Musician Bernard Sumner (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)
-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 67)
-- Musician Michael Stipe (R.E.M.) in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 62)
-- Musician Till Lindemann (Rammstein) in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Dot Jones in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Cait O'Riordan (Pogues) in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 60)
-- Musician Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies) in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor/musician Damon Gupton in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor D'Arcy Carden in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor/comedian Charlyne Yi in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 29)
-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 27)
-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 22)
-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 20)