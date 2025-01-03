Actress Karen Gillan gives birth to first child

1 of 4 | Actress Karen Gillan arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. She just had her first baby. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who, had a baby. "2024 thank you for giving us Clementine," Gillan, 37, wrote in a social media birth announcement posted Thursday. Advertisement

She posted a photograph of herself and her newborn, and a photograph of her husband, Nick Kocher, with the baby in the Instagram carousel.

"Also as per the last the last slide - I shot a film called Let's Have Kids right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis."

She and Kocher eloped in 2022. Clementine is the couple's first child.

Gillan recently starred in Sleeping Dogs and is set to appear in Jumanji 3.