Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 9:49 AM

Actress Karen Gillan gives birth to first child

By Jessica Inman
Actress Karen Gillan arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. She just had her first baby. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Actress Karen Gillan arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. She just had her first baby. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who, had a baby.

"2024 thank you for giving us Clementine," Gillan, 37, wrote in a social media birth announcement posted Thursday.

Advertisement

She posted a photograph of herself and her newborn, and a photograph of her husband, Nick Kocher, with the baby in the Instagram carousel.

"Also as per the last the last slide - I shot a film called Let's Have Kids right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis."

She and Kocher eloped in 2022. Clementine is the couple's first child.

Advertisement

Gillan recently starred in Sleeping Dogs and is set to appear in Jumanji 3.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Actor Nicole Beharie turns 40 and musician Stephen Stills turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 3.
Wayne Osmond of the 'Osmonds' band dead at 73 following a stroke
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Wayne Osmond of the 'Osmonds' band dead at 73 following a stroke
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The second-oldest of the popular 1970's family band "Osmonds" died Wednesday at age 73 in Salt Lake City, his family announced Thursday.
Coi Leray announces pregnancy
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Coi Leray announces pregnancy
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are expecting a child together.
Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Sussex is ringing in the New Year with a fresh Instagram account.
Noah Centineo goes to South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Noah Centineo goes to South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo heads to South Korea in the trailer for "The Recruit" Season 2.
Jeremy Renner reflects on life-threatening snowplow incident
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Jeremy Renner reflects on life-threatening snowplow incident
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, well known for portraying Marvel's Hawkeye, commemorated two years since the snowplow accident that nearly took his life.
Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo among Golden Globes presenters
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo among Golden Globes presenters
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and Colman Domingo are among the presenters for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards.
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
NEW YORK, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth says he felt an incredible sense of responsibility after meeting the real-life hero he was to play in Peacock's limited series, "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Anthony Carrigan, Jack Hanna
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Anthony Carrigan, Jack Hanna
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actors Anthony Carrigan and Kate Bosworth turn 42, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 2.
Justin Baldoni files $250M lawsuit against New York Times over Blake Lively article
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Justin Baldoni files $250M lawsuit against New York Times over Blake Lively article
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni, who has been accused of sexual harassment by his co-star Blake Lively, has filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a recent article.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo among Golden Globes presenters
Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo among Golden Globes presenters
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills
Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account
Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement