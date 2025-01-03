Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills

1 of 2 | Nicole Beharie arrives for BAFTA North America's TV Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in California on September 14. The actor turns 40 on January 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- U.S. first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879

-- Writer J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Music producer George Martin in 1926

-- Filmmaker Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield/Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 69)

-- Auto racer Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Jason Marsden in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Football star Eli Manning in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Nicole Beharie in 1985 (age 40)

-- Musician Jisoo (Blackpink) in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 29)

-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 22)

-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 17)