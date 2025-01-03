Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Nicole Beharie, Stephen Stills

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.
-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793
-- U.S. first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879
-- Writer J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892
-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923
-- Music producer George Martin in 1926
-- Filmmaker Sergio Leone in 1929
-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930
-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939
-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 82)
-- Musician Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield/Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) in 1946 (age 79)
-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 69)
-- Auto racer Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Jason Marsden in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Football star Eli Manning in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Nicole Beharie in 1985 (age 40)
-- Musician Jisoo (Blackpink) in 1995 (age 30)
-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 29)
-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 22)
-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 17)