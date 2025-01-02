Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account

1 of 5 | Meghan the Duchess of Sussex speaks at Global Citizen Live in New York City on Saturday, in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Sussex is ringing in the New Year with a fresh Instagram account. On Wednesday, Meghan Markle shared her first post in seven years. Advertisement

The video shows Markle at the beach. She runs toward the water and then bends to write 2025 in the sand.

Viewers can hear the sound of waves, and then Markle's laugh.

Markle has not posted on a personal account since 2018, when she and Britain's Prince Harry became engaged. The couple got married the same year, and have since had two children.

Comments for the video have been turned off.

Advertisement

The account has already accumulated some 851,000 followers.

Markle had previously starred in Suits.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: a look back

Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo