Jan. 2, 2025 / 10:42 AM

Jeremy Renner reflects on life-threatening snowplow incident

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. He reflected on the snowplow incident that nearly cost him his life in a recent social media post. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. He reflected on the snowplow incident that nearly cost him his life in a recent social media post. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, well known for portraying Marvel's Hawkeye, commemorated two years since the snowplow accident that nearly took his life.

In 2023, Renner's snowcat ran over him, leaving the 53-year-old actor with 38 broken bones.

In a social media post Wednesday, Renner acknowledged the "army of people" who helped him get well.

"All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew," he said.

Renner was apparently trying to protect his nephew when the incident occurred.

"My gratitude list is very long," he wrote on Instagram. "With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side, with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles ... I stand strong again."

In the photograph he shared, Renner is on a hospital bed, surrounded by staff members.

Actress Glenn Close left supportive words in the comments.

"You are a rare and beautiful man," she said. "Walking through our fractured world as one who has been monstrously fractured himself. You have a mighty heart and are making a profound difference in so many people's lives. It's ALL about love. HAPPY NEW YEAR, dear Jeremy."

Renner also stars in Mayor of Kingstown, which was recently renewed for Season 4.

Jeremy Renner leads Hollywood Christmas Parade

Jeremy Renner cruises down Hollywood Blvd. during the 92nd annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on December 1, 2024. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

