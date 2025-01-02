Coi Leray announces pregnancy

1 of 5 | Coi Leray attends the People's Choice Awards on February 18. She announced that she is pregnant on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are expecting a child together. Leray, 27, shared the news on Instagram. Advertisement

"I'm a rock star mommy," she wrote Wednesday. "We ready for 2025."

The post has accumulated a million likes and nearly 27,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Ten photographs accompany her announcement. They include selfies, Leray's baby bump, and photographs with Trippie Redd, 25.

The couple, who split months after they started dating in 2019, recently got back together, E News reports.