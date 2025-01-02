Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo among Golden Globes presenters

1 of 5 | Aubrey Plaza attends the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2023. She is among the presenters at the upcoming Golden Globes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and Colman Domingo are among the presenters for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. The show, which recognizes extraordinary contributions to both film and television, is set for Sunday. Advertisement

Plaza stars in Agatha All Along and recently appeared in the movies Megalopolis and My Old Ass.

Domingo was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his work in Sing Sing.

He is also a contender for a Golden Globe for that same film.

Other presenters include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeah, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, who announced nominations in December, will also present awards.

Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Conclave were top-performing films, while The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun received the most television nominations.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the show, which premieres at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and on Paramount+ for subscribers who also have Showtime.

