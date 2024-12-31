Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 8:07 AM

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie settle divorce 8 years after filing

By Karen Butler
Cast member Angelina Jolie, who wrote and directed "By the Sea" and her then-husband and cast member Brad Pitt arrive for the premiere of the film in 2015. They have settled their divorce eight years after filing to end their two-year marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Cast member Angelina Jolie, who wrote and directed "By the Sea" and her then-husband and cast member Brad Pitt arrive for the premiere of the film in 2015. They have settled their divorce eight years after filing to end their two-year marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their divorce eight years after filing to end their two-year marriage.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People magazine in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

TMZ reported that Jolie signed off on the court documents on Christmas Day and filed the paperwork Monday.

The documents cite irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Jolie did not ask for spousal support or payment from Pitt for their six children, two of whom are still minors.

The stars met in 2004 while working on the film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

Advertisement

He divorced Aniston and he and Jolie officially announced they were a couple in 2005.

They married in 2014 and split up in 2016.

They are the parents of Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Pitt and Jolie are still locked in a legal battle over their $164 million French estate and winery.

15 celebrity splits of 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of their film "By the Sea" in Los Angeles on November 5, 2015. The Oscar-winning pair have settled their divorce eight years after filing to end their two-year marriage. Jolie and Pitt announced they were dating in 2005, got married in 2014 and then split in 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wicked' surpasses 'Mamma Mia!' as the biggest film version of Broadway musical
Movies // 29 minutes ago
'Wicked' surpasses 'Mamma Mia!' as the biggest film version of Broadway musical
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wicked" has surpassed "Mamma Mia!" as the most successful film version of a Broadway musical.
10 big video games coming in 2025
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
10 big video games coming in 2025
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Elden Ring Nightreign," "Ghost of Yotei," "Grand Theft Auto VI," "Monster Hunter Wilds" and other highly-anticipated video games will be released in 2025.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: James Remar, Hunter Schafer
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: James Remar, Hunter Schafer
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Actor James Remar turns 71 and actor Hunter Schafer turns 25, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 31.
Allen Toussaint to be featured on the 48th Black Heritage Stamp
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Allen Toussaint to be featured on the 48th Black Heritage Stamp
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician Allen Toussaint will be featured on the 48th Black Heritage Stamp, which makes its debut next year.
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
Movies // 18 hours ago
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the upcoming digital release of "A Real Pain" starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
TV // 19 hours ago
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician and actress Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, is getting a Netflix documentary.
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
TV // 20 hours ago
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- This year, ring in NYE with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," "Nashville's Big Bash," or a "Toast to 2024!"
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson, an actress known for her roles in "Bridesmaids" and the "Pitch Perfect" film series, is officially married.
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot revealed in an introspective, year-end Instagram post that she suffered a serious health crisis in February when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Ori.
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Broadway great and "Alice" sitcom star Linda Lavin has died at the age of 87.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement