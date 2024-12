Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: James Remar, Hunter Schafer

1 of 2 | James Remar arrives on the red carpet for Showtime's "Dexter: Original Sin" premiere at SVA Theater on December 11 in New York City. The actor turns 71 on December 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- Artist Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo courtesy of Saudi Press Agency

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Andy Summers (Police/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician John Denver in 1943

-- Musician Pete Quaife (Kinks) in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Burton Cummings (Guess Who/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Donna Summer in 1948

-- Musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith/Thin Lizzy) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor James Remar in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Paul Westerberg (Replacements) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Joe McIntyre (New Kids on the Block) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

-- Musician/dancer Psy in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Drew Taggart (Chainsmokers) in 1989 (age 35)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 34)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI