"Elden Ring Nightreign" and other big games will debut in 2025. Photo courtesy of Bandai Namco

'2XKO'

2XKO, formerly known as Project L, is a 2v2 team-based fighting game from Riot Games, the video game developer and publisher behind League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant.

The new game features characters from League of Legends, including Ahri, Braum, Darius, Ekko, Illaoi, Jinx and Yasuo. Each character has different abilities and possible combos, as well as tag-team mechanics.

2XKO will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025. Riot plans to hold its next playtest in the spring.

Riot will also release Project K, a physical trading card game (TCG) set in the League of Legends universe, in 2025. The game features multiplayer and competitive 1v1 and 2v2 gameplay. Project K will release in China in early 2025, with a global release to follow.

'Assassin's Creed Shadows'

Assassin's Creed Shadows is an open-world action role-playing game (RPG) developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. Shadows is the 14th major title in the Assassin's Creed series.

The upcoming game takes place in "the turbulent late Sengoku period" of feudal Japan, and will feature "unpredictable weather, changing seasons, and reactive environments." Players are able to switch between Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, an African samurai.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will debut Feb. 14 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will also be released on Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon, and in the future, on iPad.

'Borderlands 4'

Borderlands 4 is an up-to-4-player co-op first-person shooter (FPS) game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. It is a sequel to Borderlands 3 (2019) and the fifth title in the main Borderlands series.

The new game is set on the planet of Kairos and will include four new playable Vault Hunters and billions of weapon combinations. The game is the first in the series to feature a "seamless" world with free-form combat and exploration.

Borderlands 4 will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

The series was recently adapted as the film Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is an action-adventure game developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony. It is a sequel to Death Stranding (2019) and is written, directed and produced by Hideo Kojima.

Norman Reedus returns to play Sam Porter Bridges, along with Léa Seydoux as Fragile and Troy Baker as Higgs. New cast members include Elle Fanning as Tomorrow and Shioli Kutsuna as Rainy.

The game will follow Sam (Reedus) and his companions as they set out on "a new journey to save humanity from extinction." The characters "traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?"

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

'Elden Ring Nightreign'

Elden Ring Nightreign is an up-to-3-player co-op fantasy action RPG developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco. It is a standalone spinoff set in the world of the hit 2022 game Elden Ring.

The new game features a roster of eight heroes with different skills, and session-based gameplay that takes place over an in-game three day-and-night cycle. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss.

Elden Ring Nightreign will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC in 2025.

'Ghost of Yōtei'

Ghost of Yōtei is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony. It is a sequel to the 2020 hit Ghost of Tsushima and takes place 300 years later, in 1603 feudal Japan.

The upcoming game follows Atsu, a female warrior who "sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers."

Ghost of Yōtei will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

'Grand Theft Auto VI'

The open-world action-adventure game is developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eighth main title in the Grand Theft Auto series and the first to be released since Grand Theft Auto V (2013).

The new sequel is set in modern Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami. The game will feature two protagonists, including Lucia, the franchise's first female lead.

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in fall 2025.

'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond'

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a first-person action-adventure game developed by Retro Studios and published by Nintendo. It is the first new Metroid game since the Metroid Fusion sequel Metroid Dread (2021). The remaster Metroid Prime Remastered was released in 2023.

The upcoming game follows Samus Aran, the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter, as she embarks on a new mission.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2025.

'Monster Hunter Wilds'

Monster Hunter Wilds is a third-person action RPG developed and published by Capcom. It is the first main title in the Monster Hunter series since the 2021 hit Monster Hunter Rise.

In the new game, players take control of a customizable Hunter, a professional monster hunter who uses resources from hunts to craft new weapons and armor. The game features "dynamic, ever-changing environments."

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released Feb. 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

'Pokémon Legends Z-A'

Pokémon Legends Z-A is an RPG developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. It is the second Pokémon Legends game, following Pokémon Legends: Arceus (2022).

The new game is set in Lumiose City, inspired by Paris, where "an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon."

Pokémon Legends Z-A will debut on Nintendo Switch in 2025.