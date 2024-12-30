12 months of Taylor Swift: a look back

1 of 8 | Taylor Swift arrives at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7. The star made headlines every month this year. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift made headlines every month in 2024, cementing her position as a cultural and musical phenomenon. From releasing record-breaking albums to dominating awards shows and even sparking a media frenzy with her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, this has been Swift's biggest year yet. Advertisement

Since Kelce and Swift's romance first made headlines in September 2023, the duo has been the talk of pop culture and sports fans alike. Their relationship quickly became one of the most buzzed-about topics of the year, merging two massive fandoms into a media frenzy.

Whether she was dazzling fans on her Eras Tour or shaking up the music industry with surprise releases, Swift's 2024 journey has been one for the history books.

Taylor Swift's year in review

Swift kicked off the year with her re-released album 1989 (Taylor's Version), which soared to the top of the U.S. charts. She turned heads at the Golden Globes in January and inspired airlines to introduce Swift-and Kelce-themed flights ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

In February, Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights at the Grammy Awards, while Kelce pledged to match her success by winning the Super Bowl, which he did days later. The couple celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' victory with a kiss on the field.

March was all about Swift's Eras Tour concert film, which debuted on Disney+ a day early and featured exclusive acoustic songs. Swift teased the tracks on Good Morning America.

In April, Swift dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning six trophies, including Artist of the Year. She surprised fans with a double album release, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which received widespread acclaim.

May saw her tour Portugal for the first time, performing two shows in Lisbon, while Tortured Poets Department continued its reign on the charts.

In June, Swift collaborated with Gracie Abrams on the track "Us" and met Prince William and his children at her Wembley Stadium concert, which became a major global talking point.

The summer heated up in July with Swift's record-breaking Tortured Poets Department topping the U.S. charts for its 10th week. She also took home multiple trophies at the Kids' Choice Awards, while Kelce was named Favorite Male Sports Star.

August brought challenges when Swift's Vienna concerts were canceled after authorities thwarted a terror plot. Despite the scare, her album returned to the top of the charts for its 15th week.

In September, Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president generating headlines across media outlets. She also won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards for Anti-Hero.

October marked Swift's recognition as the wealthiest woman in music. She donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts and teased details about her Eras Tour book.

November brought six Grammy nominations, further cementing Swift's legacy. She was also crowned Best Artist at the MTV EMAs.

Swift wrapped up her monumental Eras Tour in Vancouver in December and celebrated her 35th birthday by sharing behind-the-scenes clips with fans. She capped off the year by winning 10 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Artist and Top Album.

Whether she was breaking records, giving back or lighting up the stage, Swift proved once again why she's a global icon.

Taylor Swift turns 35: a look back