Dec. 30, 2024 / 9:56 AM

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married

By Jessica Inman
Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma married in a legally-binding ceremony in Australia over the weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma married in a legally-binding ceremony in Australia over the weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson, an actress known for her roles in Bridesmaids and the Pitch Perfect film series, is officially married.

Wilson, 44, and Agruma originally said "I do" in Sardinia, Italy, on Sept. 28.

Their legally-binding ceremony took place in Sydney, Australia over the weekend.

"My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!" Wilson wrote in a social media post, sharing the news. "It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!"

The photo carousel shows Wilson in pale pink dress, while Arguma's is cream colored.

The couple began their courtship in 2021, US Weekly reports.

Wilson will direct and star in the upcoming film The Deb, a musical based on the stage production of the same name. She is also slated to star in the action comedy Bride Hard.

