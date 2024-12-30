Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87

1 of 4 | Linda Lavin has died at the age of 87. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Broadway great and Alice sitcom star Linda Lavin has died at the age of 87. Lavin's representative announced that the Tony and Golden Globe Award winner had died unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from her recently diagnosed lung cancer. Advertisement

She was still working at the time of her death, promoting her role in the new Netflix limited series, No Good Deed, on Instagram just three days ago, and filming with Matt Bomer in Mid-Century Modern, the new Hulu comedy from Will & Grace creators/executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and director-producer James Burrows.

"Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers. She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician and a heat seeking missile with a joke," Kohan, Mutchnick and Burrows said in a joint statement.

"But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her."

Lavin won two Golden Globes for her performance in Alice in 1979 and 1980, and scored her Tony for her work in 1987's Broadway Bound.

Advertisement

Her other credits include Barney Miller, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World, Elsbeth, Being the Ricardos, Brockmire, Santa Clarita Diet, Madam Secretary, Mom, The Good Wife, Bones, The O.C., The Sopranos, Room 104, Girls Weekend, How to Be a Latin Lover and The Back-Up Plan.

Memorable stage appearances included Our Mother's Brief Affair, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenzweig and Hollywood Arms.

Notable deaths of 2024

Michael Cole "Mod Squad" star Michael Cole arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 13, 2005. Cole, "Mod Squad" star Michael Cole arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 13, 2005. Cole, who portrayed Pete Cochran on the hit series, died at the age of 84 on December 10. Photo by John Hayes/UPI | License Photo