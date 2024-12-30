Trending
Dec. 30, 2024 / 8:37 AM

Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant

By Karen Butler
Gal Gadot revealed she had a massive blood clot in her brain earlier this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Gal Gadot revealed she had a massive blood clot in her brain earlier this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman, Death on the Nile and Red Notice actress Gal Gadot revealed in an introspective, year-end Instagram and X post that she suffered a serious health crisis in February when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Ori.

"I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar. In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," the 39-year-old actress and mother of four girls wrote in Sunday's post.

"For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be," she added. "It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live. We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance."

She said that after weeks of care, she is now "fully healed and filled with gratitude."

The post has already gotten nearly 1.7 million "likes" on Instagram and 1.2 million views on X.

Gadot will next be seen in the film, Snow White, due in theaters March 21.

She has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008.

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are officially married
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson, an actress known for her roles in "Bridesmaids" and the "Pitch Perfect" film series, is officially married.
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Broadway great and "Alice" sitcom star Linda Lavin has died at the age of 87.
12 months of Taylor Swift: a look back
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
12 months of Taylor Swift: a look back
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift made headlines every month in 2024, cementing her position as a cultural and musical phenomenon. Here's a look at Swift's year in review.
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
TV // 5 hours ago
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Squid Game," "Singles Inferno," "The Devil's Plan" and other South Korean films and series will stream on Netflix in 2025.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: LeBron James, Andra Day
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: LeBron James, Andra Day
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- NBA star LeBron James and musician/actor Andra Day turn 40, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 30.
Marvel releases first 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Marvel releases first 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Marvel released a 2-minute trailer for its "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" series on Sunday.
'Sonic' tops North American box office with $38M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Sonic' tops North American box office with $38M
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $38 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
TV // 23 hours ago
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit says he wanted to star in Earth Abides because the new streaming series is more realistic than many other end-of-the-world stories being told today.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Patricia Clarkson, Diego Luna
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Patricia Clarkson, Diego Luna
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Patricia Clarkson turns 65 and actor Diego Luna turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 29.
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
TV // 1 day ago
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Louanne Stephens -- who played Ruby on "Longmire" for six seasons -- celebrated her recent guest spot on "Landman" with a cute Instagram post.
