Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Patricia Clarkson, Diego Luna

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
-- Scientist Charles Macintosh in 1766
-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800
-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808
-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879
-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925
-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932
-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934
-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936
-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936
-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Rick Danko in 1943
-- Musician Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950
-- Musician Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 73)
-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Patricia Clarkson in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Jim Reid (Jesus and Mary Chain) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Dexter Holland (Offspring) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor/musician Jason Gould in 1966 (age 58)
-- Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski in 1967 (age 57)
-- TV journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 57)
-- Musician Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Kevin Weisman in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Maria Dizzia in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Shawn Hatosy in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Katherine Moennig in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 29)
-- NFL player Myles Garrett in 1995 (age 29)
-- Actor/musician/TV personality Dylan Mulvaney in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 28)
-- Musician Danny Wagner (Greta Van Fleet) in 1998 (age 26)