Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Patricia Clarkson, Diego Luna

-- Scientist Charles Macintosh in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Rick Danko in 1943

-- Musician Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Musician Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 73)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Patricia Clarkson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Jim Reid (Jesus and Mary Chain) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Dexter Holland (Offspring) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/musician Jason Gould in 1966 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Kevin Weisman in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Maria Dizzia in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Shawn Hatosy in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Katherine Moennig in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Myles Garrett in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor/musician/TV personality Dylan Mulvaney in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 28)

-- Musician Danny Wagner (Greta Van Fleet) in 1998 (age 26)