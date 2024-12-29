Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Patricia Clarkson, Diego Luna

By UPI Staff
Patricia Clarkson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 65 on December 29. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Patricia Clarkson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 65 on December 29. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scientist Charles Macintosh in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Musician Rick Danko in 1943

-- Musician Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Musician Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 73)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Patricia Clarkson in 1959 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Musician Jim Reid (Jesus and Mary Chain) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Dexter Holland (Offspring) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/musician Jason Gould in 1966 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Kevin Weisman in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Maria Dizzia in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Shawn Hatosy in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Katherine Moennig in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 35)

Advertisement

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Myles Garrett in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor/musician/TV personality Dylan Mulvaney in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Musician Danny Wagner (Greta Van Fleet) in 1998 (age 26)

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
TV // 12 hours ago
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Louanne Stephens -- who played Ruby on "Longmire" for six seasons -- celebrated her recent guest spot on "Landman" with a cute Instagram post.
'Romeo & Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey dead at 73
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Romeo & Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey dead at 73
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Romeo & Juliet" actress Olivia Hussey has died at the age of 73.
Stray Kids' 'Hop' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 14 hours ago
Stray Kids' 'Hop' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids' "Hop" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
TV // 15 hours ago
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
NEW YORK, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ali Larter told UPI tenacity and a convincing accent were crucial to playing outrageous Texas gold-digger Angela Norris in the new drama, "Landman."
Actress, supermodel Dayle Haddon dies at son-in-law Marc Blucas' home
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Actress, supermodel Dayle Haddon dies at son-in-law Marc Blucas' home
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dayle Haddon has died at the Pennsylvania home of her daughter, journalist Ryan Haddon, and son-in-law, actor Marc Blucas, officials said.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Denzel Washington and TV personality Gayle King turn 70, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 28.
New Year's Eve ball is unveiled ahead of its big drop
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
New Year's Eve ball is unveiled ahead of its big drop
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New Year's Eve ball has been unveiled ahead of its big drop on New Year's Eve.
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
TV // 1 day ago
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "WWE Raw," which arrives on the streamer Jan. 6.
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix's Christmas football games scored record-breaking viewership.
After 'Wicked': Top movie musicals to keep the magic alive
Movies // 1 day ago
After 'Wicked': Top movie musicals to keep the magic alive
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Whether new to the genre or a lifelong fan, there is a treasure trove of musical movies to explore. Here are some must-watch musical films.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
'Romeo & Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey dead at 73
'Romeo & Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey dead at 73
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
Actress, supermodel Dayle Haddon dies at son-in-law Marc Blucas' home
Actress, supermodel Dayle Haddon dies at son-in-law Marc Blucas' home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement