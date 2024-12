Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Masi Oka, Brock Purdy

1 of 3 | Masi Oka attends the premiere for the film "Bullet Train" in Kyoto, Japan, on August 23, 2022. The actor turns 50 on December 27. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571

-- Bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822

-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879

-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901

-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943

-- Musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Tovah Feldshuh in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Ian Gomez in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Eva LaRue in 1966 (age 58)

-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969

-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Matt Slocum (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Wilson Cruz in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Actor Masi Oka in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Heather O'Rourke in 1975

-- Musician Walker Hayes in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jay Ellis in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Hayley Williams (Paramore) in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 33)

-- Musician Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Nick Chubb in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Brock Purdy in 1999 (age 25)