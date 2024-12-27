Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Masi Oka, Brock Purdy

By UPI Staff
Masi Oka attends the premiere for the film "Bullet Train" in Kyoto, Japan, on August 23, 2022. The actor turns 50 on December 27. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Masi Oka attends the premiere for the film "Bullet Train" in Kyoto, Japan, on August 23, 2022. The actor turns 50 on December 27. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571

-- Bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822

-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879

-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901

-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943

-- Musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Tovah Feldshuh in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Ian Gomez in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Eva LaRue in 1966 (age 58)

-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969

-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Matt Slocum (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Wilson Cruz in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Actor Masi Oka in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Heather O'Rourke in 1975

-- Musician Walker Hayes in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jay Ellis in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Hayley Williams (Paramore) in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 33)

-- Musician Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Nick Chubb in 1995 (age 29)

-- NFL player Brock Purdy in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

