Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Masi Oka, Brock Purdy

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571
-- Bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822
-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879
-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901
-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943
-- Musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Tovah Feldshuh in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Ian Gomez in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Eva LaRue in 1966 (age 58)
-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969
-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Matt Slocum (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Wilson Cruz in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Masi Oka in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Heather O'Rourke in 1975
-- Musician Walker Hayes in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Jay Ellis in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Hayley Williams (Paramore) in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 33)
-- Musician Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 29)
-- NFL player Nick Chubb in 1995 (age 29)
-- NFL player Brock Purdy in 1999 (age 25)