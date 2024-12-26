Advertisement
Dec. 26, 2024

Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Ozzie Smith, Temuera Morrison

By UPI Staff
Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd as he is introduced before a game against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 4. The former shortstop turns 70 on December 26. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 4 | Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd as he is introduced before a game against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 4. The former shortstop turns 70 on December 26. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- U.S. Adm. George Dewey in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939

-- TV personality John Walsh in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Bob Carpenter (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 77)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 76)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 70)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Temuera Morrison in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician J (White Zombie) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Peter Klett (Candlebox) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician James Mercer (Shins/Broken Bells) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor/musician Jared Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 33)

-- Musician Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix) in 1992 (age 32)

