Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Ozzie Smith, Temuera Morrison

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- U.S. Adm. George Dewey in 1837
-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924
-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933
-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939
-- TV personality John Walsh in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Bob Carpenter (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1946 (age 78)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 77)
-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 76)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 70)
-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954
-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Temuera Morrison in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician J (White Zombie) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Peter Klett (Candlebox) in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician James Mercer (Shins/Broken Bells) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor/musician Jared Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 33)
-- Musician Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix) in 1992 (age 32)