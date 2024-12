Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Annie Lennox, John Edwards

1 of 2 | Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart give an interview on the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 51st Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 16, 2022. Lennox turns 70 on December 25. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821

-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887

-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890

-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899

-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918

-- Musician John Edwards (Spinners) in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Jimmy Buffett in 1946

-- Musician Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 75)

-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Robin Campbell (UB40) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Annie Lennox (Eurythmics) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Shane MacGowan (Pogues) in 1957

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958

Advertisement

-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Dido in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Noel Hogan (Cranberries) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Musician Josh Freese (Vandals/Foo Fighters/Devo) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Georgia Tennant in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Perdita Weeks in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Terry Hu in 1995 (age 29)

-- Model Adut Akech in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day

<< Show Caption >>