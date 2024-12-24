Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 7:29 AM

Tallulah Willis engaged to Justin Acee

By Karen Butler
Tallulah Willis has announced she is marrying her beau, musician Justin Acee. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 4 | Tallulah Willis has announced she is marrying her beau, musician Justin Acee. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has announced her engagement to musician Justin Acee.

Tallulah, 30, showed off photos of her new engagement ring on Instagram Monday.

Advertisement

"Everyday @justinacee," she captioned the gallery.

Her sister Rumer, 36, posted on her own account, "Baby Sis is engaged."

The news is a bright spot for the Willis family, who have been helping Bruce deal with the aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnoses that ended his decades-long film career.

Read More

Latest Headlines

What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Movies // 1 hour ago
What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Regardless of whether you gravitate toward action films or romantic comedies, you'll find programming on your favorite streamer. Here are the new specials and films streaming this season.
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
Movies // 2 hours ago
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Boxer turned MMA champion Claressa Shields said her new biopic "The Fire Inside," in theaters Wednesday, puts more pressure on her to win her Feb. 2 fight against Danielle Perkins.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ryan Seacrest, Davante Adams
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ryan Seacrest, Davante Adams
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- TV personality Ryan Seacrest turns 50 and NFL plater Davante Adams turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 24.
Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Hallmark+ has renewed its reality competition, "Finding Mr. Christmas," for a second season.
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
TV // 15 hours ago
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski are set to help host the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" broadcast on ABC.
Max orders Season 2 of 'Creature Commandos'
TV // 15 hours ago
Max orders Season 2 of 'Creature Commandos'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Max has ordered a second season of its adult animated series, "Creature Commandos."
Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
NEW YORK, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Craig Johnson says he keeps his storytelling fresh by occasionally taking his famous literary sheriff Walt Longmire on adventures outside of contemporary Wyoming.
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington was baptized and obtained a minister's license at the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York during the weekend.
Kim Kardashian releases cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry 'Santa Baby'
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Kim Kardashian releases cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry 'Santa Baby'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Reality TV show and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has released a video for her cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry Christmas classic, "Santa Baby."
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
Movies // 1 day ago
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton explain why they still don't know Bob Dylan after making the biopic "A Complete Unknown," in theaters Wednesday, and why that's a good thing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement