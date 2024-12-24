Tallulah Willis engaged to Justin Acee

1 of 4 | Tallulah Willis has announced she is marrying her beau, musician Justin Acee. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has announced her engagement to musician Justin Acee. Tallulah, 30, showed off photos of her new engagement ring on Instagram Monday. Advertisement

"Everyday @justinacee," she captioned the gallery.

Her sister Rumer, 36, posted on her own account, "Baby Sis is engaged."

The news is a bright spot for the Willis family, who have been helping Bruce deal with the aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnoses that ended his decades-long film career.