Dec. 24, 2024 / 8:56 AM

'Gypsy' Broadway show canceled because of cast illness

By Karen Butler
Audra McDonald's "Gypsy" was canceled on Broadway Monday night because several members of the cast were sick. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Audra McDonald's "Gypsy" was canceled on Broadway Monday night because several members of the cast were sick. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Monday's performance of Broadway's Gypsy was canceled because of illness among the musical's cast members.

The show, which opened on Dec. 19, scrapped Monday's performance "due to multiple illnesses within the company," according to the show's producers.

No show was scheduled for Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and Wednesday's Christmas Day show is expected, as of Tuesday morning, to go on as planned.

"Hi friends! You know that nasty cold that's going around right now? Maybe some of you have it? Sore throat, cough, etc? No fun right? Well that little bugger is racing through the Broadway community right now too including here at Gypsy and including yours truly," star Audra McDonald posted on Instagram Monday.

"So I'm hoping all of you that are coming to shows this holiday week and next can give a little grace to us folks up onstage and backstage as well," the Tony Award winner continued.

"Whether it be understanding a little crack or two in a song, or a sneeze or cough while we're up there. Maybe not the most perfectly sung notes or spoken lines OR if you come to the theater to find out that one of our glorious understudies or swings are on. We are all doing our absolute best to give you the show you deserve while taking care of ourselves at the same time. So that's all. See you on the boards...and take your vitamins."

Broadway star and singer-songwriter Josh Groban commented on McDonald's post: "Feel better, my friend! You with cold is what we mortals practice every day to be like totally healthy."

The show co-stars Danny Burstein and Joy Woods.

Audra McDonald turns 50: a look back

Audra McDonald (L), who plays the lead role of Sarah and novelist E.L. Doctorow listen to opening night speeches during curtain call for the Broadway musical "Ragtime" based on the E.L. Doctorow novel in New York City on January 18, 1998. Doctorow died in 2015 at the age of 84. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

