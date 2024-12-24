Trending
Dec. 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ryan Seacrest, Davante Adams

By UPI Staff
Ryan Seacrest arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2023. The TV personality turns 50 on December 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Ryan Seacrest arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2023. The TV personality turns 50 on December 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- English King John I in 1166

-- Frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809

-- Physicist/inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818

-- Filmmaker Michael Curtiz in 1888

-- Industrialist/filmmaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905

-- Actor Ava Gardner in 1922

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923

-- Writer Mary Higgins Clark in 1927

-- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Writer/filmmaker Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead) in 1945

-- Actor/producer Anil Kapoor in 1956 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker Lee Daniels in 1959 (age 65)

-- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 1961 (age 63)

-- Businesswoman Mary Barra in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

-- Fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962

-- Basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 53)

-- Writer Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 51)

-- TV/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Austin Stowell in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Daniel Durant in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Sofia Black-D'Elia in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez in 1991 (age 33)

-- Musician Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) in 1991 (age 33)

-- NFL player Davante Adams in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

