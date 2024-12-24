Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ryan Seacrest, Davante Adams

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- English King John I in 1166
-- Frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809
-- Physicist/inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818
-- Filmmaker Michael Curtiz in 1888
-- Industrialist/filmmaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905
-- Actor Ava Gardner in 1922
-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923
-- Writer Mary Higgins Clark in 1927
-- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1940 (age 84)
-- Writer/filmmaker Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead) in 1945
-- Actor/producer Anil Kapoor in 1956 (age 68)
-- Filmmaker Lee Daniels in 1959 (age 65)
-- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 1961 (age 63)
-- Businesswoman Mary Barra in 1961 (age 63)
-- Fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962
-- Basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 53)
-- Writer Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 51)
-- TV/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Austin Stowell in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Daniel Durant in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Sofia Black-D'Elia in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez in 1991 (age 33)
-- Musician Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) in 1991 (age 33)
-- NFL player Davante Adams in 1992 (age 32)