Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Timothée Chalamet attends the New York premiere of his film "A Complete Unknown" on Dec. 13.

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Dracula, Dog Man, The Monkey and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in December, January, February and early March. Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'Dracula'

The 1897 horror novel by Bram Stoker is a seminal work of gothic fiction and the vampire genre. The story, told through letters and diary entries, centers on Count Dracula, a Transylvanian nobleman who is secretly a vampire.

The book inspired the 1922 German film Nosferatu, which is now being remade as a new movie written and directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse). Lily-Rose Depp stars as a young woman whose connection with a mysterious count (Bill Skarsgård) leads to untold horrors.

Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe also star.

Nosferatu opens in theaters Dec. 25 on Christmas Day. UPI's review found the film faithful to the original movie and to Dracula.

Bill Skarsgard,Lily-Rose Depp attend 'Nosferatu' premiere

Cast member Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of "Nosferatu" in Los Angeles on December 12, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

'Dylan Goes Electric!'

The 2016 non-fiction book by Elijah Wald recounts how music icon Bob Dylan shocked fans and critics by performing an electric set at Newport Folk Festival in July 1965. The moment heralded the rise of rock music and embodied the transformative era of the 1960s.

Wald's book is being adapted as the biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet (Dune) as Dylan. The film explores the singer's life and career in the years leading up to his set at Newport.

Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy also star.

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25 on Christmas Day. Searchlight Pictures shared a trailer for the film in October.

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning attend 'A Complete Unknown' premiere

Star Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of biographical drama "A Complete Unknown" in Los Angeles on December 10, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

'Dog Man'

The children's graphic novel series by Captain Underpants creator Dav Pilkey consists of 13 books, with a 14th in the way in 2025. The series follows the titular Dog Man, a part-human, part-dog police officer made up of human Knight and his dog Greg.

DreamWorks Animation is adapting Pilkey's series as a new animated superhero comedy film. The voice cast includes Pete Davidson (SNL) as Petey the Cat, Lil Rel Howery as Chief, Isla Fisher as Sarah Hatoff, Billy Boyd as Seamus, Ricky Gervais as Flippy the Fish, Stephen Root as Grampa and Poppy Liu as Butler.

Dog Man opens in theaters Jan. 31. Universal Pictures released a trailer for the movie in September.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

The 2013 novel by Helen Fielding is the third title in her Bridget Jones book series. The novel follows Bridget Jones, now a widow and a single mom of two, as she navigates life with the help of her friends, family, and former love interest Daniel.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is being adapted as a romantic comedy film co-written by Fielding and directed by Michael Morris. Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reprise their roles as Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver.

The cast also includes Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Jim Broadbent and Isla Fisher.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock. The film is being billed as "one last chapter" in the series.

'Persuader'

The 2003 novel by Lee Child is the seventh title in his Jack Reacher book series. The series follows Jack Reacher, a drifter and former military policeman who gets caught up in various investigations and mysteries.

The Prime Video show Reacher will adapt Persuader in its upcoming third season. The season will take place in Maine and see Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Reacher Season 3 premieres Feb. 20.

'The Monkey'

The 1980 short story by horror icon Stephen King was later published in his 1985 collection Skeleton Crew. The story centers around a cursed monkey toy that causes various deaths.

Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins, is writing and directing a film adaption of The Monkey starring Theo James (The White Lotus Season 2).

The cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy.

The Monkey opens in theaters Feb. 21.

'In the Lost Lands'

The short story by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin appears in the 1982 fantasy anthology Amazons II. Martin's story follows Gray Alys, a witch who ventures into the perilous Lost Lands in search of a magical power for her queen.

Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil) is adapting the story as a new film starring his wife and frequent collaborator, Milla Jovovich, as Alys. Dave Bautista co-stars as the hunter Boyce.

Martin announced on his blog in November that In the Lost Lands will open in theaters Feb. 28.

'The Queen of the Ring'

The 2009 book by Jeff Leen recounts the real-life story of Mildred Burke, a pioneer in women's professional wrestling and the longest-reigning champion in the sport.

Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow) will play Burke in a new sports drama film written and directed by Ash Avildsen. Josh Lucas, Tyler Posey, Kelli Berglund and Walton Goggins also star.

Queen of the Ring opens March 7. Sumerian shared a teaser trailer for the movie in December.

'The Shadow Rising'

The 1992 novel by late author Robert Jordan is the fourth title in his Wheel of Time fantasy book series. The Prime Video show The Wheel of Time will adapt The Shadow Rising in its upcoming third season.

The Wheel of Time follows Rand al'Thor, played by Josha Stradowski, a humble farm boy who learns he is "The Dragon Reborn -- a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world... or break it."

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Natasha O'Keeffe, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford and Dónal Finn also star, with Shohreh Aghdashloo to join the cast in Season 3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13.

'Dope Thief'

The 2009 crime thriller by Dennis Tafoya follows Ray and Manny, best friends who make a living by posing as federal agents and ripping off drug dealers. Ray begins to question the scam after the pair choose the wrong mark, putting their lives at risk.

Apple TV+ is adapting Tafoya's novel as a new series starring Brian Tyree Henry as Ray and Wagner Moura as Manny. The cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew and Ving Rhames.

Dope Thief premieres March 14.