Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Eddie Vedder, Finn Wolfhard

By UPI Staff
Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron perform on the last day of the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, on July 13, 2024. Vedder turns 60 on December 23. File Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE
Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron perform on the last day of the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, on July 13, 2024. Vedder turns 60 on December 23. File Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 91)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 78)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 60)

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Musician/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 22)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Latest Headlines

Olivia Williams: 'Dune: Prophecy' women are not to be emulated
TV // 4 hours ago
Olivia Williams: 'Dune: Prophecy' women are not to be emulated
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Williams says her "Dune: Prophecy" character Tula cares more about the power of her mystical sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit, than the young women who belong to it.
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $62 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
TV // 15 hours ago
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Martin Short returned to guest host the sketch-comedy show again this weekend.
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Babygirl," in theaters Wednesday, features Nicole Kidman exploring grown-up sexual relationships akin to the erotic dramas of the '80s and '90s.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Chris Carmack turns 44 and Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 22.
SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Music // 1 day ago
SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, "SOS."
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Movies // 1 day ago
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "It Ends with Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni issued a statement calling the allegations that actress Blake Lively made against him in a new lawsuit are "categorically false."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Better Man," in theaters Wednesday, turns musician biopics on their head in a way completely befitting of subject Robbie Williams.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Quinta Brunson turns 35 and actor Ray Romano turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement