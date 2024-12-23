Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Eddie Vedder, Finn Wolfhard

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745
-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790
-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805
-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867
-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 91)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935
-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 84)
-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 78)
-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 77)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 60)
-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 59)
-- Musician/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971
-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 22)