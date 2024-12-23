Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Eddie Vedder, Finn Wolfhard

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron perform on the last day of the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, on July 13, 2024. Vedder turns 60 on December 23. File Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 91)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Musician Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 78)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam/Temple of the Dog) in 1964 (age 60)

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/musician Alison Sudol (A Fine Frenzy) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 22)