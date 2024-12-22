Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856
-- Musician Giacomo Puccini in 1858
-- First lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in 1912
-- TV personality Gene Rayburn in 1917
-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915
-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 88)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 80)
-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949
-- Musician Robin Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949
-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960
-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician DaBaby in 1991 (age 33)
-- Musician Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor/musician Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 24)
-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 20)
-- Actor Madeleine McGraw in 2008 (16)