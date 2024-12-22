Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Chris Carmack, Steve Carlton

By UPI Staff
Chris Carmack attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 18. The actor turns 44 on December 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Chris Carmack attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 18. The actor turns 44 on December 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856

-- Musician Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- First lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in 1912

-- TV personality Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Maurice Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949

-- Musician Robin Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 52)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 35)

Advertisement

-- Musician DaBaby in 1991 (age 33)

-- Musician Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor/musician Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 24)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 20)

-- Actor Madeleine McGraw in 2008 (16)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Music // 11 hours ago
SZA releases deluxe edition of 'SOS'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA has released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, "SOS."
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "It Ends with Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni issued a statement calling the allegations that actress Blake Lively made against him in a new lawsuit are "categorically false."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 16 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Better Man," in theaters Wednesday, turns musician biopics on their head in a way completely befitting of subject Robbie Williams.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Quinta Brunson turns 35 and actor Ray Romano turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 21.
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Movies // 1 day ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are teasing their upcoming movie, "Back in Action," which lands Jan. 17 on Netflix.
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Movies // 1 day ago
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bailey Chase says he wanted to play a former Green Beret hired to protect a rich man's Rocky Mountain compound after a California nuclear attack in "Homestead" because the role was unlike anything else he has done.
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The final chapter of "Stranger Things" has officially finished filming.
Joss Stone announces surprise pregnancy weeks after adopting son
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Joss Stone announces surprise pregnancy weeks after adopting son
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The English soul singer announced in an Instagram video on Thursday that she is pregnant with her fourth child, just weeks after adopting her third.
Tilda Swinton to be honored at Berlin Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Tilda Swinton to be honored at Berlin Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tilda Swinton will be fêted with the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement