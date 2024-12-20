Joss Stone announces surprise pregnancy weeks after adopting son

1 of 6 | Joss Stone performs at the LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert For God's Love We Deliver in 2020 in New York City. She announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, just weeks after adopting her third. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Joss Stone's family is growing. The English soul singer announced in an Instagram video on Thursday that she is pregnant with her fourth child, just weeks after adopting her third.

Titled "The one where mummy finds out," the video captures the moment Stone holds up a positive pregnancy test.

The surprise pregnancy comes shortly after Stone and her husband, Cody DaLuz, welcomed their adopted son, Bear, into their family. The couple are also parents to Violet, born in 2021, and Shackleton, born in 2022.

Stone captioned her video, "Honestly. Shocked was an understatement nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the 'less is more tour the preggo tour."