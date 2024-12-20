Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Todd Phillips, Chris Robinson

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895
-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898
-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901
-- Filmmaker George Roy Hill in 1921
-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932
-- Musician Peter Criss (Kiss) in 1945 (age 79)
-- Magician/psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 78)
-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Chris Robinson (Black Crowes) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Filmmaker Todd Phillips in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician David Cook in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 41)
-- Musician JoJo in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 33)