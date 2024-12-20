Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Todd Phillips, Chris Robinson

By UPI Staff
Todd Phillips attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 4. The filmmaker turns 54 on December 20. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 2 | Todd Phillips attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 4. The filmmaker turns 54 on December 20. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895

-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898

-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901

-- Filmmaker George Roy Hill in 1921

-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932

-- Musician Peter Criss (Kiss) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Magician/psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 78)

-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Chris Robinson (Black Crowes) in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Filmmaker Todd Phillips in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician David Cook in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician JoJo in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dune: Prophecy' returning for Season 2 on HBO, Max
TV // 11 hours ago
'Dune: Prophecy' returning for Season 2 on HBO, Max
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that it has renewed its sci-fi drama, "Dune: Prophecy," for a second season.
Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in Peacock's 'Good Daughter'
TV // 11 hours ago
Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in Peacock's 'Good Daughter'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that it has cast Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy in its limited crime series "The Good Daughter."
'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window
TV // 13 hours ago
'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger convicted of DUI
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger convicted of DUI
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Karen Huger could potentially serve two years in jail after the "Real Housewives" celebrity was found guilty of driving under the influence.
'Don't Die' explores Bryan Johnson's mission to stop aging
TV // 13 hours ago
'Don't Die' explores Bryan Johnson's mission to stop aging
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A new documentary from Netflix explores a millionaire's preoccupation with living hundreds of years.
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
TV // 14 hours ago
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released four photos from "Sweet Magnolias" Season 4 on Thursday. The show returns Feb. 6.
'The Thundermans' hide their identity in new offshoot
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Thundermans' hide their identity in new offshoot
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" is getting a new offshoot.
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to host 'Back that Year Up'
TV // 15 hours ago
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to host 'Back that Year Up'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up to host "2024 Back That Year Up," which lands on Peacock Dec. 23.
'Superman' teaser showcases superhero, Lex Luthor, Krypto the Superdog
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Superman' teaser showcases superhero, Lex Luthor, Krypto the Superdog
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The "Superman" reboot from James Gunn got its first official teaser trailer Thursday.
'Peaky Blinders': Netflix releases first look at Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders': Netflix releases first look at Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" movie has finished filming.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
Julianne Moore: Almodóvar movies inspired craft as young actor
Julianne Moore: Almodóvar movies inspired craft as young actor
2024's best movies: Bold artistic risks, inspiring dramas
2024's best movies: Bold artistic risks, inspiring dramas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement