Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Todd Phillips, Chris Robinson

1 of 2 | Todd Phillips attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 4. The filmmaker turns 54 on December 20. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895

-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898

-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901

-- Filmmaker George Roy Hill in 1921

-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932

-- Musician Peter Criss (Kiss) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Magician/psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 78)

-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Chris Robinson (Black Crowes) in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Filmmaker Todd Phillips in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician David Cook in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician JoJo in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 33)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI