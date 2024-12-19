Trending
Dec. 19, 2024 / 2:35 PM

'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger convicted of DUI

By Jessica Inman

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Karen Huger could potentially serve two years in jail after the Real Housewives celebrity was found guilty of driving under the influence.

Huger was also convicted of negligent driving, not managing the car's speed to avoid crashing and not telling authorities about her updated address.

"We prosecute thousands of D.U.I. cases every year and take them seriously," said John McCarthy, who is Maryland's state attorney. "This defendant's case was not handled any differently based on the facts and her traffic history."

The wreck took place on March 19, and Huger was arrested and then released.

Huger, 61, stars in Real Housewives of Potomac and her sentence will be determined Jan. 29.

