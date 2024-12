Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Nik Dodani, Jake Gyllenhaal

1 of 3 | Nik Dodani attends the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The actor turns 31 on December 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- King Philip V of Spain in 1683

-- Women's suffrage leader Mary Livermore in 1820

-- Writer Eleanor Porter in 1868

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ford Frick in 1894

-- Musician Edith Piaf in 1915

-- Musician Little Jimmy Dickens in 1920

-- Actor Cicely Tyson in 1924

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Kaline in 1934

-- Musician Phil Ochs in 1940

-- Musician Alvin Lee (Ten Years After) in 1944

-- Actor Tim Reid in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Robert Urich in 1946

-- Actor Mike Lookinland in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Scott Cohen in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Robert MacNaughton in 1966 (age 58)

-- Magician Criss Angel in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Kristy Swanson in 1969 (age 55)

-- Model/actor Tyson Beckford in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Alyssa Milano in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Marla Sokoloff in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Annie Murphy in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Nik Dodani in 1993 (age 31)

-- Musician King Princess in 1998 (age 26)