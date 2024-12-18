Year in review: 2024 celebrity deaths include James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith

1 of 5 | Actor James Earl Jones died Sept. 9 at the age of 93. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of stage and screen artists -- who made us laugh, cry or feel like we were part of their families over the years -- took their final bows in 2024. Here is a look back at some of the beloved entertainers we lost this year. Advertisement

Revered Oscar winners

Known for his distinctive contrabass voice and accomplishments as an Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning actor, James Earl Jones died Sept. 9 at the age of 93.

The U.S. Army veteran amassed nearly 200 credits during his storied career, including Roots, The Great White Hope, Coming to America, Field of Dreams, the Star Wars saga and The Lion King.

For years, Jones was also the voice who announced "This is CNN" and appeared on-screen in memorable commercials for Bell Atlantic, Verizon and DirecTV.

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength," Kevin Costner, Jones' Field of Dreams, posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

"The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role."

Maggie Smith died Sept. 27 at the age of 89.

The actress won Oscars for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and California Suite (1978) decades before enjoying a global revival by playing Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film franchise and Violet, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the TV and film series, Downton Abbey.

Her portrayal of Violet earned her three Emmy Awards.

"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," said Hugh Bonneville, who played her son Robert in Downton.

"She was a true legend of her generation and, thankfully, will live on in so many magnificent screen performances."

Her other credits include Sister Act, Gosford Park, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Miracle Club.

Fallen music stars

Toby Keith died Feb. 5 after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

Advertisement

The singer released his self-titled debut album in 1993, which featured the single "Should've Been a Cowboy." His later hits included "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Beer for My Horses," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," "I Love This Bar" and "Red Solo Cup."

Keith's most recent album, Peso in My Pocket, was released in 2021. He was presented with the National Medal of Arts that same year and performed at the People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023, where he received the Country Icon Award.

In accepting the Country Icon Award, he told the crowd: "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight.

"He's been riding shotgun with me for a little while. I want to thank my beautiful family here," he added. "All the great musicians that have played on all these albums in the studios, they've poured their heart and soul into what I do. And most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do."

Kris Kristofferson -- a Grammy winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee -- known for his hit songs "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Me and Bobby McGee" -- died at age 88 on Sept. 28.

Advertisement

His acting career included roles in A Star Is Born, Blume in Love, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Convoy, Heaven's Gate, Lone Star and Blade.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," said Barbra Streisand.

Former One Direction boy band member Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel terrace in Argentina on Oct. 16. He was 31.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious," his ex-bandmate Harry Styles said. "He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving."

Payne and One Direction debuted on The X Factor Season 7.

Though they did not win the talent competition, One Direction released five albums and performed to sold-out crowds around the world before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

The band was also featured in Morgan Spurlock's concert film One Direction: This Is Us.

Payne released a solo album, LP1, and was reportedly working on a second at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Gen X favorites

People who grew up in the 1970s and '80s were particularly hard hit by the losses of many of their pop-culture icons this year.

Rocky, Happy Gilmore and The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers died on Feb. 2 at the age of 76.

"We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers," Sylvester Stallone said about his life-long friend. "Rest in power and keeping punching."

Shelley DuVall -- famous for her roles in the cartoon adaptation of Popeye, rom-coms Roxanne and Annie Hall, and psychological thriller The Shining -- died July 11 at the age of 75.

She was also known for her roles in Faerie Tale Theatre and Tall Tales & Legends.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us," her partner Dan Gilroy said. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who counseled generations about relationships on TV and the radio, died at the age of 96 on July 12.

"The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk-show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust," her family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Exercise guru Richard Simmons died on July 13, a day after his 76th birthday.

"You're one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story," comedian Pauly Shore, who plans to play the author and TV personality in a film, said upon hearing the news of his passing.

Little House on the Prairie, Beverly Hills, 90210, Heathers and Charmed alum Shannen Doherty also died July 13 following a battle with cancer. She was only 53.

"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories," said her former 90210 co-star Jennie Garth.

July 18 saw the death of comedian Bob Newhart, the star of The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, Elf and The Big Bang Theory. He was 94.

"What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious," said Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. "Every take -- every time. Icon forever."

2024 also stole away funny lady Teri Garr, known for her roles in Fun in Acapulco, Viva Las Vegas, Kissin' Cousins, Young Frankenstein, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Black Stallion, Mr. Mom, After Hours, Tootsie, Michael and Friends.

Advertisement

A fixture on the late-night talk-show circuit and a tireless advocate for those who suffered as she did from multiple sclerosis, Garr died Oct. 29 at the age of 79.

"So very sorry to hear about Teri Garr's passing," director Mel Brooks said. "She was so talented and so funny. Her humor and lively spirit made the YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN set a pleasure to work on. Her 'German' accent had us all in stitches! She will be greatly missed."

Game show host Chuck Woolery passed away on Nov. 23 at the age of 83.

Woolery was the original host of Wheel of Fortune from 1975 to 1981, then presided over Love Connection from 1983 to 1994. He also had shorter stints as the star of '80s Quiz Show, Greed, The Dating Game, The Chuck Woolery Show and Scrabble.

For the past decade, he co-hosted the podcast Blunt Force Truth.

"Chuck Woolery was without doubt the Real Deal. Our 7 years as the original host and hostess on Wheel of Fortune were like magic," Susan Stafford, who was Woolery's co-host on the show, said in a statement.

"Our deep friendship continued after our time on the show," the statement went on. "He was an original. There was no one like Chuck. He had so much energy and was the same warm caring genuine person offstage as he was on. He was very spiritual and we shared a true love for God which made it even more worthwhile. So grateful to know I will see him again."

Advertisement

Triple-threat Tony winners

Broadway stars Chita Rivera and Gavin Creel -- who could not just act, but also sing and dance -- died this year, too.

Three-time Tony winner Rivera died Jan. 30 at the age of 91.

She originated the roles of Anita in West Side Story and Velma in Chicago, and played Nickie in the 2002 Chicago movie.

But it was her roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Rink that earned Rivera her competitive Tony Awards. She also picked up a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018.

Other stage credits include Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie, Nine, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and The Visit.

"She was a force. In truth she made me nervous," said Ariana deBose, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the 2021 film version of West Side Story. "To be in her presence was to behold greatness. I always got the sense that she had great expectations, but none greater than the ones she held herself to...I am heartbroken and yet ever inspired as she showed so many of us what was possible. Rest well Queen."

Creel died of a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the age of 48 on Sept. 30.

Advertisement

The Tony winner is known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.

"Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," said Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he's no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we'll always love you Gavin."

One peerless music mogul

Quincy Jones died Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

Working with superstars like Count Basie, Clark Terry, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Michael Jackson over the course of decades, Jones earned 28 Grammy Awards.

He also personally wrote the scores for the films The Pawnbroker, In the Heat of the Night and In Cold Blood, and penned the memorable theme music for Sandford & Son and The Cosby Show.

Advertisement

In addition, he produced and conducted the 1985 multi-artist musical event, "We are the World," which raised money and awareness for people suffering from poverty and hunger.

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created," his family said in announcing his death.

"Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity."

Notable deaths of 2024